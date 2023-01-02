How to watch I Want To Eat Your Pancreas – is it streaming on Netflix?

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas is a great anime movie with a very odd title, but when and where can you watch it?

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas is the film everyone is searching right now for streaming. Despite it’s odd title, the film is considered extremely well done, and is currently sitting at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The official plot is as follows: “An aloof boy comes across a book in a hospital waiting room. He soon discovers that it is a diary kept by his very popular classmate who reveals to him that she is secretly suffering from a fatal pancreatic illness.”

Article continues after ad

Many people are hoping that the film is on Netflix, but is it? And are there any other alternatives to watch it? Let us explain…

Is I Want to Eat Your Pancreas on Netflix?

At the time of writing, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas is available on Netflix in some territories, but not in America, Canada, or the UK.

This situation could obviously be subject to change, but Aniplex – the company responsible for the film – rarely makes changes to the way it distributes material. So right now, if you’re in any of those stated countries, watching the film will require you to go elsewhere.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When and where can I watch I Want to Eat Your Pancreas?

Right now, unfortunately I Want to Eat Your Pancreas is unavailable for streaming other than Netflix in specific countries.

Article continues after ad

That means that if you want the film, you have to purchase it. You can either get a physical copy of the film on Blu-ray or DVD via Rightstuf, or you can purchase the film digitally via iTunes.

The movie actually did play US in theatres for a brief time back in 2019, notably at the Animation Is Film Festival in Los Angeles.

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas is based on the 2015 web novel by Yoru Sumino, so if you’re looking to ingest the story in other ways, reading it is another option.