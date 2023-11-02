Dragon Ball is perhaps the most popular, and extensive, anime franchises of all time. But what’s the best order to watch it in?

There are few series as big and influential as Dragon Ball. Based on Akira Toriyama’s original manga, which ran from 1984 to 1995, the series has given rise to a huge franchise, including movies, video games, and multiple anime series.

Dragon Ball follows the adventures of a young boy named Goku and his friends as he searches for the seven mystical Dragon Balls. When all seven are collected, the dragon Shenron is able to grant a wish. Join Goku as he battles ferocious enemies, protects the Earth, and grows into a powerful warrior.

With so many series to choose from, figuring out the right order to watch them can be confusing. But don’t worry! We’ve put together a guide to help you watch all the series and films in the correct order. Let’s get started!

Contents

How to watch Dragon Ball in order

The Dragon Ball universe mostly adhere to a strict timeline. But there are a few deviations, especially in the later arcs. Because of the huge amount of TV series episodes, it can be challenging to determine where the films fit within the series. But don’t worry, we’ve done the toughest part for you.

When it comes to watching Dragon Ball, there are essentially two approaches. The first is to stick to the canon material. This is the most popular choice among fans, but it also means only watching the series that align with the original manga. In other words, it comes at the cost of a significant amount of content.

Alternatively, you can watch the series in chronological order (following the story’s timeline, not the release order). This approach includes incorporating the first 17 Dragon Ball films, but it also diverges from the original manga.

Method 1: Dragon Ball canon

If you consider yourself a hardcore fan and would like to skip all the Dragon Ball that isn’t considered canon, then this watch order will be perfect for you.

Toei

Dragon Ball: Original TV series (1986-1969)

Dragon Ball Z or Kai: until the end of the Frieza Saga (up to episode 74 in Z and 35 in Kai)

Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku (TV Special) (1990)

Dragon Ball Z: until the end of the Perfect Cell saga (up to episode 165 in Z, and 82 in Kai)

Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks (TV Special) (1993)

Dragon Ball Z: all remaining episodes

Dragon Ball Super (2015)

It’s important to note that there are no major story differences between Dragon Ball Z and Kai. Dragon Ball Z Kai is simply shorter, newer and with a far superior English dub.

Method 2: The entire Dragon Ball franchise

If you don’t want to miss out on anything Dragon Ball, then this is how you can watch the entire franchise in chronological order:

Nickelodeon

Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku (1990)

Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock (2011)

Dragon Ball: episodes 1-13

Dragon Ball: Curse of the Blood Rubies (1986)

Dragon Ball: episodes 14-17

Dragon Ball: Sleeping Princess in Devil’s Castle (1987)

Dragon Ball: Mystical Adventure (1988)

Dragon Ball: episodes 18-68

Dragon Ball: The Path to Power (1996)

Dragon Ball: episodes 69-153

Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone (1989)

Dragon Ball Z: episodes 1-20

Dragon Ball Z: The World’s Strongest (1990)

Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might (1990)

Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug (1991)

Dragon Ball Z: episodes 21-107

Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge (1991)

Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler (1992)

Dragon Ball Z: episodes 108-172

Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13! (1992)

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan (1993)

Dragon Ball Z Side Story: True Plan to Eradicate the Super Saiyans (1993)

Dragon Ball: Plan to Eliminate the Super Saiyans (2010)

Dragon Ball Z: episodes 173-193

Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound (1993)

Dragon Ball Z: episodes 195-208

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming (1994)

Dragon Ball Z: episodes 209-226

Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly (1994)

Dragon Ball Z, episodes 227-248

Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn (1995)

Dragon Ball Z: episodes 249-288

Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon (1995)

Dragon Ball Super: episodes 1-14

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (2013)

Dragon Ball Super, episodes 15-27

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F (2015)

Dragon Ball Super, episodes 28-131

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022)

Dragon Ball Z: History of Trunks (1993)

Dragon Ball Z: episode 194

Dragon Ball Z: episodes 289-291

Dragon Ball GT: episodes 1-64

Dragon Ball GT: A Hero’s Legacy (1997)

There you have it. This concludes our complete list of Dragon Ball films and TV series in chronological order.

Where does Dragon Ball DAIMA fit in the universe?

Dragon Ball Daima, the upcoming fifth installment in the Dragon Ball franchise, is scheduled to premiere in Japan in the fall of 2024. This new series is expected to continue the storyline after the events of Dragon Ball Super. Although, we’ll have to wait and see once it is released.

Is it necessary to watch every episode?

Many English-speaking Dragon Ball fans were introduced to the franchise through Dragon Ball Z, where Goku is an adult with a family. As a result, some may question the need to watch the original series or follow-ups like Dragon Ball Super or GT. However, while Dragon Ball Z is a standalone story, it’s akin to starting with the second book of a trilogy, which means missing out on crucial context and explanations if you skip the original series.

However, it’s important to note that Dragon Ball: Curse of the Blood Rubies (1986) is essentially the film adaptation of episodes 1-13 of the original series, while Dragon Ball: The Path to Power (1996) provides a retelling of the first 68 episodes of the series. Similarly, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (2013) condenses the content of the first 14 episodes of Dragon Ball Super. On top of this, Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F (2015) serves as an alternate version of Dragon Ball Super episodes 18-27.

So, if you’re feeling creative, you can even come up with a new viewing order that takes into account these retellings of the TV episodes. Or just watch it in canon. Whichever path you choose, there’s plenty of Dragon Ball content to enjoy while waiting for the next release.

Dragon Ball is available to watch on streaming services including Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. So happy streaming.

