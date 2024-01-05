How to watch Blue Exorcist Season 3 – what time is it out?

The third season of Blue Exorcist is all set for its grand debut – so here’s how you can watch it and what time.

Based on the manga series of the same name by Kazue Kato, Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga is the third season of the franchise. The manga debuted in 2007, and the anime adaptation was released in 2011. Season 2 aired in 2017, both seasons being under the banner of A-1 Pictures.

However, Studio VOLN has taken up the franchise with director Daisuke Yoshida at the helm. Toshiya Ono is the screenwriter, while Yurie Oohigashi is the character designer for this season. The third season will cover volumes 10-15 of the manga.

The trailer showcases key events from Blue Exorcist Season 3 along with the fan-favorite characters such as the Okumura brothers, Rin and Yukio, Shiemi Moriyama, Mephisto, and more. Here’s how and when you can watch Blue Exorcist Season 3.

The global release date of Blue Exorcist Season 3 is January 6. However, new episodes will air on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks on January 7 at 12:30 am JST.

The streaming platform has yet to announce the official timings. However, the global release of the subbed versions usually takes around one to two hours after the original broadcast. We will update this space after the confirmation.

Where to watch Blue Exorcist Season 3

Blue Exorcist Season 3 will be available on Crunchyroll starting January 6.

As per the official website of Blue Exorcist anime, the synopsis of Shimane Illuminati Saga reads: “Rin and his friends successfully defeated the Impure King after his revival in Kyoto and have returned to their daily lives at True Cross Academy.

“However, the Knights of the True Cross begin receiving an increasing number of consultations about demons as a wave of strange events begins to spread across the world. Meanwhile, Rin and the other Exwires work to solve the mysterious phenomenon plaguing the school.

“But as the True Cross Academy Festival is in full swing, Lucifer, the King of Light and Commander-in-Chief of the Illuminati, suddenly appears. Lucifer declares war on the Knights of the True Cross – to resurrect the demon god Satan and rejoin the realm of humans, Assiah, and the realm of demons, Gehenna, as one. To do so, he states that Izumo is necessary for a certain “plan.”

Here’s a look at the trailer:

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

