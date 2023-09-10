Blue Exorcist Season 3 gets release window with first teaser

The much-awaited season 3 of the Blue Exorcist anime, titled “Shimane Illuminati Saga,” finally has a release window. Along with that, Aniplex also revealed the first teaser and a key visual of the upcoming anime series.

Blue Exorcist is a legendary manga series by Kazue Kato, and it features the journey of Rin Okumura, who’s the son of Satan. As Satan’s blood flows in Rin’s veins, the boy also gets access to the Devil’s powers. However, Rin was forced to go down a path that led to killing his father; that’s because the Satan in this story is as twisted as in different mythologies. Satan ends up killing Rin and his twin brother’s guardian, so Rin takes it upon himself to get a better hold of his powers and stop Satan once and for all.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s an exciting story for sure, and that’s why Blue Exorcist got an anime adaptation back in 2011 from A-1 Pictures. The anime series got a second season in 2017, and in 2022, season 3 of the anime adaptation was announced.

Well, after a long wait, we finally know when Rin will be gracing our screens with his devilish powers.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Release Window Confirmed

Recently, it was confirmed that the new Blue Exorcist anime will arrive with Season 3 in January 2024, so it’ll be a part of the Winter slate. Even though a release window has been confirmed, an exact release date has yet to be announced.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Along with the release window, Aniplex also revealed the very first teaser of the new adaptation. The 31-second long teaser gives us a glimpse of all the main characters, including Rin, who’s flaunting the flames on his head that resemble Satan’s horns. Apart from the characters, we also see the True Cross Academy in all its glory.

If the trailer isn’t enough to quench your thirst, take a look at the anime’s teaser visual as well. The poster, obviously, features Rin in the front. Besides him, we can see Yukio, Suguro, and other main characters from the series.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Studio VOLN, known for projects like Karakuri Circus and I Want To Eat Your Pancreas, is taking on the animation of Blue Exorcist Shimane Illuminati Saga. Also, Daisuke YOSHIDA, who’s known for working on anime shows like Cowboy Bebop and Hajime no Ippo, is in the director’s seat. So, it’s for sure that the new adaptation of the Blue Exorcist anime will be one hell of a ride for the fandom.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

So, that’s everything about My Happy Marriage Episode 10. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Mr 7 One Piece | Best anime coming out in September 2023 | Giselle Gwelle Bleach TYBW | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | Top 10 upcoming anime series in Fall 2023

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small a small affiliate commission.