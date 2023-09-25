Haikyu movie finally gets release date with official teaser

Haikyu is all set to bid adieu to its loyal fans with two final movies, Part 1 of which has received a teaser trailer, key visual, and a release date.

Haikyu has always been a fan-favorite sports-centered anime franchise that got other shows falling under the same genre acknowledged. And now, when the end of the series is near, fans can’t resist getting emotional.

Earlier, the community wasn’t aware of the potential of a sports-themed anime series. However, since Haurichi Furudate’s Haikyu manga anime adaptation showed up, other similar anime shows started getting attention from worldwide fans as well.

After Season 4 of Haikyu ended, every fan was looking forward to a potential fifth season. However, in mid-2023, an announcement revealed that the series would be concluded with two final movies instead of a whole new season.

Haikyu!! Final Part 1 will be released in Japanese theatres on February 16, 2024. So, fans residing outside Japan will have to wait for 6-8 months to watch the film on digital platforms.

During a recent event, the first part of the two final Haikyuu films received an official release date along with a teaser trailer and a key visual featuring the main protagonist, Hinata, along with the yellow-haired Kenma. The duo appears with knives in the key visual, making it clear that the upcoming film will see them having clashes.

Toei Animation and Production I.G. have taken care of the film’s animation as they did for the previous seasons. However, when the film was first announced, every fan was concerned about how the entire unadapted arcs from the source material would get covered in just two films. That’s because, after Season 4, the manga was left with 100 chapters spread across five arcs, and it would be challenging to get every event from these many chapters to get covered in two films.

So, it would be safe to say that we will not be seeing every single event from the manga getting animated in the upcoming films.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.