30,000 Dragon Ball Z fans gather in Argentina for huge Akira Toriyama tribute

Tributes have been pouring in from around the world to Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z, who died last week. One of the most magnificent has emerged in Argentina, where thousands of fans gather to celebrate Toriyama’s work.

Dragon Ball‘s influence and legacy are difficult to quantify. The original anime show, and the sequel, Dragon Ball Z, introduced millions to the medium.

They remain enormous touchstones to this day, with Goku and the Z Fighters still going strong in Dragon Ball Super.

As such, Akira Toriyama‘s death aged 68 has sent shockwaves throughout the world. Fans and artists have been mourning the incredible mangaka, whose career stretched beyond anime and manga into video games. This has led to beautiful demonstrations, such as what we’re seeing in South America.

30,000 Argentinian Dragon Ball Z fans do Genki Dama together for Akira Toriyama

Footage has emerged of an enormous gathering of around 30,000 fans in Argentina, who do a combined Genki Dama as a way of memorializing Akira Toriyama. The remarkable video, courtesy of RugeLaLibertad on X, formerly Twitter, makes clear just how much of an effect Toriyama’s work had.

People of all ages are in the crowd, with their hands in the air, as if giving their energy to Goku. They chant Akira, sending all those vibes straight to the creator’s spirit, wherever it may be. Such moves are frequently seen in the franchise as a way of signifying communal energy – solidarity and strength in numbers.

It’s enough to bring a tear to your eye, a reminder of the global community you’re a part of if you’re a Dragon Ball fan. It’s far from the only display going on either, with football matches and the president standing together for Toriyama’s glorious work. That’s a powerful legacy, I can only hope Toriyama understood as much.

