Chainsaw Man Chapter 149 will be released in a few hours, and here’s everything you should know about its exact release schedule.

The previous chapter showed the civilians accusing Denji of being Pseudo Chainsaw Man and asking him to prove his innocence. Despite Quanxi’s efforts, their mindsets remained the same. The crowd continues to ask Denji to show his chest.

On the other side, Asa and Yoshida are engaged in an intense fight. The latter flaunts an exciting move and chops one of the arms of the opponent. Everything was going as per Yoshida’s plan until Asa shocked him by weaponizing the entire room.

As things get out of hand, the upcoming chapters may bring Denji’s Chainsaw Man back into action.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 149 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 149 will be released on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, for the global fanbase. Here’s the release schedule that you may follow to track the chapter on Viz Media and Manga Plus:

7:00am PST

8:00am Mountain Time

9:00am CST

10:00am EST

3:00pm British Time

4:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

What happened in Chainsaw Man Chapter 148?

The civilians accuse Denji of being one of the puppets of the Chainsaw Man church. When he denies it, one person says he doesn’t believe stupid kids like him. He also mentions that he has seen people like him getting Chainsaw Man transformations every now and then. Fumiko comes in front and shows the crowd her public safety identity card, but still, no one believes her. Instead, people start saying that they have seen public safety agents getting the transformation as well.

A man asks Denji to show his chest and threatens to kill him if he doesn’t. The man stands in front of Denji with a gun. Quanxi asks everyone to run, and she also takes a gunshot on her teammates’ behalf.

On the other side, Asa and Yoshida try different fighting moves on each other. Before Asa can turn her apartment into a weapon, Yoshida cuts one of her arms. However, while Yoshida prepares himself to summon Octopus, Asa shouts, “Room 606 Sword.” This way, she manages to turn her room into a weapon.

