Chainsaw Man Chapter 146 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 146 is nearly here, and in this article, we have provided you with its release date and time information.

In the previous chapter, we did not get much of Denji, but the events that take place in it left us spellbound. The public safety department has raided the Chainsaw Man Church, and the officers are now desperate to seize the one in the poster, i.e., Asa Mitaka.

The recent chapter concluded on a cliff-hanger that makes the fandom get on their nerves to find out what will happen next. However, like several manga, Chainsaw Man does not reveal anything prior to the chapters’ official release.

For the time being, we are here to divulge the release schedule of the upcoming chapter, and also, if you want to catch up with the events of the previous chapter, we have got you covered.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 146 will be released on Viz Media and Manga Plus on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 8:00 am PDT. If you are from a different time zone, we have provided a time schedule that may help you:

8:00am PDT

10:00am CDT

11:00am EST

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 Recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 145, titled Kumbaya, starts with showing a Public Safety officer saying that every property in Tokyo that had any connection with the Chainsaw Man church has been seized. He also says that their secret weapons are also captured. When another member of the public safety department enquires about the minors, the officer says that they have been imprisoned in the Devil control room.

He also instructs the other members to call every minor’s parents and media. After that, he decided to catch Asa Mitaka, as she appeared in the poster of Chainsaw Man church. A junior member of the Public Safety informs that the devil name consultant wants to talk to him regarding urgent stuff.

Barem is the second-in-command of Chainsaw Man church, so the authorities arrive at his location to arrest him. Fumiko asks him to join Public Safety as several hybrids, such as Katana Man and Bow, are already with them. Without giving any answer, Barem watched the sunset.

The next panel shows a dead devil who has been defeated by the Chainsaw Man, and he is identified as the Justice Devil. The senior members didn’t believe it to be the Justice Devil at the start, but seeing the consultant’s confidence, everyone had to believe it. The consultant then asks if the members of the church can use the devil’s powers even after its death. The higher-ups confirm it and say that a follower became the Justice Devil after the church got seized.

Asa asks Yoru to possess her body as the Public Safety officers arrive at her door. Seeing the former’s new avatar, the latter compliments her. Asa also knows that she can transform her house into a weapon, but before she can do anything, a higher-up breaks in.

On the other side, Barem starts singing and praying to god while he is being arrested. The next moment, we are again taken to Asa’s apartment, where we see Yoshida, who slashed Asa’s left arm in one attempt.

