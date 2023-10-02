Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 Release date, time and recap

Chainsaw Man manga arrives weekly on streaming platforms like Viz Media and Manga Plus with the new chapters but this week, the manga is breaking the schedule. So, when will chapter 145 of Chainsaw Man get released globally?

Chainsaw Man fans were missing the action elements from the past several chapters, but when the previous chapter came out, every fan rejoiced. Thanks to the bang-on-fighting sequences.

The previous chapter also featured a strange scene where we saw an older adult getting transformed into a devil and fighting the newly-introduced fiend. Fans were already facing difficulties processing the ongoing things, and suddenly, the Katana man made an entry at the end of the chapter.

Well, the entry of such a fan-favorite hybrid makes the upcoming chapter even more anticipating, and here’s everything you should know about it.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 will be released on Manga Plus and Viz Media with English translations on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. To know about the chapter’s release time in your time zone, you should follow the below time schedule:

8:00am PDT

10:00am CDT

11:00am EST

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian time

What happened in the previous chapter of Chainsaw Man?

Nobana and other students are seen with guns at the beginning of the chapter. The old man tells them that Chainsaw Man had given the weapons to them. Hearing this, every student becomes determined and completely ignores a policeman who has shown Special Division 7 the path to enter.

Suddenly, a fiend shows up and starts saying that the students should not be picking up guns; instead, they should use their hands to pick up books and pens. The old man asks the students to fire, but before they can follow his orders, the fiend hangs the students on the wall, using nails.

He then asks the students to promise him that they will never again take guns in their hands. When he did not like the answer given by a student, the fiend hit him with a hammer. Seeing this, every other student starts screaming.

After some time, the old man gets a demonic transformation, and he calls himself the Justice Devil. While the clash between him and the fiend was going on, Katana man appears out of nowhere.

