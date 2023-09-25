Chainsaw Man chapter 144 is about to drop – and here, we’ve got all the information that you might be looking for regarding the anticipated chapter, including its release date and time.

After a long time, the Chainsaw Man manga has come up with an action-packed narrative. Well, the previous chapter shocked every fan by bringing the fan-favorite Quanxi into the picture.

Quanxi not only made a grand entry in the previous chapter but also killed three hybrids who were looking forward to executing their evil plans.

However, before we could process the vast things happening in chapter 143, we learned about the cliffhanger ending. So, every fan is eager to learn how things will turn out or if there will be a conflict taking place in the Chainsaw Man universe anytime soon.

Chainsaw Man chapter 144: Release date and time

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 will be released on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, on Manga Plus and Viz Media. Here’s the time schedule every Chainsaw Man fanatic should follow:

8:00am PDT

9:00am Mountain Time

10:00am CDT

11:00am EDT

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 Recap

At the start of the chapter, we see Spear Hybrid instructing Miri and the Whip Hybrid to attack children and women as it will give him more pleasure. That’s because the Spear Hybrid wants to hear people screaming to their full potential at the time of dying, and according to him, only women and children can make his wish come true.

Spear Hybrid thinks himself superior to the other hybrids, and that’s why he calls Miri and Whip Hybrid children. Whip Hybrid does not like being called a child, so she gets disappointed and reveals her age. After some time, Spear Hybrid asks them to hurry up and finish smoking. However, he was the only one who was smoking there.

Initially, Miri wasn’t sure if he wanted to be a part of the killing spree, but as he did not have another option, he got ready for the transformation. However, before the hybrids could transform, they were all slashed by Quanxi in one go. Her entry was something that no fan saw coming.

Quanxi immediately informed her colleagues about the mission’s success. After some time, fake news starts surfacing, stating that the recent attack was done by some gunmen belonging to the Chainsaw Man Church. The news created a panic situation among the church members as a senior member informed them about the hidden weapons that were kept in the basement.

