Chainsaw Man chapter 143: Release date & time

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 may show Denji back in action, and here’s all you need to know about the chapter’s release date, time, and schedule.

In the previous chapter, we saw Denji getting frustrated when Fumiko told him that he was being watched by public safety, even in the bathroom. Besides that, she also revealed something that comes as a surprise for Denji.

The previous chapter has also set the stage for the upcoming attack the hybrids will unleash on innocent civilians. So, there are possibilities we will see Denji returning as the Chainsaw Man to fight every hybrid trying to harm the humans.

Well, the upcoming chapter is not far away from its release, so let’s find out when exactly it will be coming out on the official manga digital platforms.

Chainsaw Man chapter 143: Release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 143 will be released on Manga Plus and Viz Media on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. You can find out the release timings for the anticipated chapter as per your region:

8:00am PDT

11:00am EST

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Chainsaw Man chapter 142 recap

Fumiko asks Denji if he would join the Chainsaw Man Church. Denji says that he will never be Chainsaw Man again. Hearing this, Fumiko mistakenly reveals that she, along with public safety, was keeping an eye on Denji every time, even when he was in the bathroom. Denji gets shocked hearing this.

Fumiko wonders if the identity of Chainsaw Man can give Denji respect and acknowledgment, then why does Denji want to live a boring life like a common man? However, Denji says that Chainsaw Man’s life is not a bed of roses either. Well, he is not lying because we all know that his Chainsaw Man identity involves many difficulties, including random attacks from his enemies.

After some time, Fumiko tells Denji that she is her fan, but he does not take it seriously and says that every girl literally hates him. Fumiko says that she hates him a bit, too, as he did not save her parents. She then tells him the entire story of her parents’ demise. Later, Fumiko reveals that she is not a Chainsaw Man fan; instead, she admires Denji.

Later, Barem approaches Denji and tries to convince him to become Chainsaw Man and fight the devils in the most brutal fashion. Barem also discloses that the building’s first floor will be under devil’s invasion soon, and at that time, Denji might have to make a decision by consent or without it.

