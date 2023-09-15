Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 Spoilers teases an action-packed experience

Boruto fans have been waiting for Chapter 2 of the Two Blue Vortex, and the recently released spoilers for the much-awaited chapter give us a glimpse of the exciting upcoming events.

After a month-long wait, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is closer to getting its second chapter, and fans are thrilled to learn more about it ahead of its official release. That’s because, after a long time, they’ll be seeing their beloved Boruto in action.

Besides that, fans are also happy to see Sarada appearing on the cover image of the anticipated chapter. Obviously, she has had an incredible transformation, and due to that, fans can’t control their excitement whenever she appears in her new avatar.

What makes Boruto: Two Blue Vortex more amazing is that it straightaway jumped to Code and Boruto’s confrontation. Now, everyone is eager to see how this battle will unfold in the next chapter.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 teases a fight between Boruto and Code’s army

The first chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex shows Konoha getting attacked by Code, and, as expected, Boruto arrives on the battlefield to shield the village. Well, the spoilers for Chapter 2 shows Boruto threatening Code and asking him to back out if he wishes to walk out alive of this situation.”

For Code, these words are coming from a person who barely survived their last fight, so, of course, Code thinks that Boruto is bluffing.

In the midst of all this, we also see a brief conversation between Boruto and Sarada. Sarada, as usual, shows concern for Boruto by asking him if he’s alright; however, Boruto doesn’t even look at Sarada and tells her that they’ll talk later. For Boruto, saving the people is the only thing that matters right now.

While all this is happening, Kawaki is also doing his best to protect the village. So, we’re going to see both Kawaki and Boruto in action in this chapter. This also means that the next chapter will focus majorly on action, not dialogue.

Boruto showcases his skills by slicing Code’s army like they are nothing, which will be enough to surprise Code. Boruto also asks Code to take him to Ten-Tails, implying that he knows about the “true horrors” of the Ten-Tails, something that even Code isn’t aware of.

In the end, Boruto unleashes his new ability, a new type of Rasengan that’s being called “Uzuhiko.” Fans will probably love Code’s reaction when Boruto unleashes this attack.

The spoilers indeed tease another fantastic chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, and if you don’t wish to miss out on all the action, don’t forget to read Chapter 2 when it officially drops on Viz Media and Manga Plus next week.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.