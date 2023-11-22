Boruto Part 2 Chapter 4 has fans worried for Sasuke

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex arrived with its fourth chapter and its conclusion has fans worried for Sasuke. Here we have discussed the reason for their concern.

Boruto Part 1 concluded in April 2023, and after a gap of three months, the manga returned in August 2023 with the second part. However, this time, we meet a Boruto who has lost his innocence and is much stronger than before. Of course, he had suffered a lot ever since Kawaki and Eida’s collaborative efforts made everyone in Konoha believe that he killed Naruto, his own father.

Well, Boruto Timeskip has also introduced us to the grown-up Sarada, Kawaki, and Code, along with several other characters who played a pivotal role in the first part. However, there was one character who wasn’t even mentioned in the first three chapters, and that was Sasuke.

Every fan was eagerly waiting for Sasuke’s entry, and he finally arrived in the fourth chapter, but not as we expected. Even though Boruto’s mentor was present in the recent chapter, no one was exactly happy seeing him.

Boruto Timeskip Chapter 4 finally features Sasuke

Boruto Timeskip Chapter 4 kicked off where the story left off in the previous chapter. Boruto stands in front of Code and asks him to eliminate Ten-Tails before they cause chaos for humankind. However, Code ignores him because he thinks that they can’t be a threat to anyone. After that, we see Boruto talking to the Toad hiding in his jacket — Kawaki believes Boruto has gone mad as he is talking to himself.

Later in the chapter, a new villain emerges that looks like a bug, but Boruto reveals that it is the divine tree. Boruto and the tree have an intense fight until Code shows up. He asks the divine tree to help him defeat Code. After that, we see four new enemies attacking both Boruto and Code. These entities reveal that they are self-aware divine trees, and they’re following their urge to devour Boruto.

Code analyzes the situation and decides to escape instead of helping Boruto. The Toad also asks Boruto to flee if he wants to survive the whole ordeal. After that, we see Koji asking Boruto to get a hold of his powers or else he’ll end up destroying the planet.

Finally, Boruto asks Sasuke if he’ll have to wait a little longer, and that’s when we see an unconscious Sasuke trapped in the tree’s branches. It’s unlikely that Sasuke is dead, but he’s certainly not in a good position. That being said, Sasuke is a fan-favorite character, and everyone in the fandom is worried about him, especially after seeing him in such a helpless situation.

It’s still unknown what exactly happened to Sasuke and how he got trapped in a tree, but hopefully, we’ll get some clarification in the upcoming chapter.

