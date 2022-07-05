Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War drops epic trailer at Anime Expo

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . 2 hours ago

The first trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War dropped at Anime Expo 2022, and fans are excited to see the latest manga adaptation.

“The confined Quincy King regains his pulse after 900 years, his mind after 90 years, his strength after nine years, and the world in nine days.

“This is the last nine days of the world.”

These are the first lines shown in the new trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, which was dropped at this month’s Anime Expo by VIZ Media. And by the looks of it, this upcoming series is going to be epic.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War drops epic trailer

The trailer, which is jam-packed full of action and amazing visuals, shows what the main issue for Bleach protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki will be over this new and potentially final season: “Save the Soul Society, Ichigo Kurosaki!”

It seems like he is certainly trying to, as the trailer portrays him swinging his iconic sword, and fighting all kinds of foes. It shows a number of other characters doing the same, as the trailer is mainly introducing audiences to who will be returning for this season of the anime, particularly the Sternritter folk.

The trailer also shows how the series’ animation has developed over the years. Tite Kubo, the original creator of the Bleach – often stylized as BLEACH – manga, appeared in a video message to fans during Bleach’s Anime Expo panel, stating that fans can “expect modern contemporary coloring and a new and refreshing viewing experience with the new anime.”

Along with the trailer, a promotional poster was also released, showing the series’ upcoming characters in more detail.

Viz Media Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is set to be an epic battle

What will happen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

This new season, which will be the 17th season of the anime, will undoubtedly follow the Thousand-Year Blood War arc of Tite Kubo’s manga. This is the final arc of the manga, covering volumes 55-74, running over 200 chapters.

The plot involves the Wandenreich, a secret group of the Quincy. A thousand years ago, the Quincy were defeated in a war against the Shinigami. In the fallout, they escaped and hid for years, but they’ve since been regaining their power.

The Wandenreich is now expected to attack the Soul Society, creating an all-out war between the Shinigami and the Quincy. And it’s up to the soul reaper protagonist Ichigo to save the Soul Society.

It’s been a good few years since the last season of Bleach, as the show – produced by Studio Pierrot and directed by Noriyuki Abe – originally ran from October 2004 to March 2012, spanning 366 episodes. But the manga had been running since before and after the series was aired on TV Tokyo, officially ending in 2016.

Crunchyroll The Bleach franchise has been running for quite a while, and clearly isn’t stopping

But the Bleach anime train hasn’t exactly stopped, as the series had four films, two OVAs, multiple video games, novels, stage plays, and even a live-action film in 2018.

So Bleach hasn’t exactly fallen off the radar, and fans are just as excited to watch this new arc arrive on the silver screen.

When and where can I watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will premiere on TV Tokyo in October of this year, and VIZ Media will release the series in English around the same time. So it’s just 3 more months until we’re back in the world of Bleach!

Previous seasons of Bleach are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.