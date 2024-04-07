Anime workers earn as low as $5 an hour according to damning new report

A new survey has shed light on some of the working conditions faced by staff in the anime industry, revealing low average wages and long hours for those involved in production.

The Nippon Anime and Film Culture Association has published a report on recent findings from a questionnaire asking staff about how long they worked on a regular basis, and what their take home pay is. The conclusions spotlight continuing harsh working conditions on anime shows and anime movies, though the majority still choose to stay in the industry.

According to responses, hourly pay skews as low as from 600 to 800 yen, or around $4 to $5.30. Average hourly rates stand at 1111 yen, or $7. Meanwhile, 225 hours is the median hours worked per month, with some working over 300 hours monthly.

Just over 30% work 10 hours or more a day, and over half stated they have six days off a month. Results suggest that wages do go up the older employees get, but they’re perpetually below the Japanese average by a considerable margin.

In terms of working conditions, over 65% say they’d experienced some form of harassment, with over 85% responding that they’d seen or heard harassment. Less than 27% state that they reported these abuses, with NAFCA’s summary adding that respondents weren’t clear on who to contact, or didn’t believe the issues would be sorted.

Those on full-time contracts were found to work more hours on less pay than freelancers, and on a slightly more positive note, pay disparity between men and women is low. NAFCA surveyed those in production and pre-production, as voice actors tend to operate on different employment parameters. A separate report is being put together for performers within anime.

The central goal of NAFCA is to help protect workers rights within anime and improve conditions. Several reports have circulated in recent years, with allegations of exhaustion and overworked employees leveled at MAPPA and Madhouse among others.