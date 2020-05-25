Avatar: The Last Airbender reimagined in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans are bringing their favorite Nickelodeon animation to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with some epic creations that'll give you a serious urge to go and watch the show.

Despite ending in 2008, The Last Airbender is one of the most popular animations ever made, capturing the hearts of millions around the world with its epic story. It follows a monk named Aang who is the Avatar and the last of the Air Nomads after being frozen in ice for 100 years.

The show has won several awards, including the prestigious Peabody Award for the way it handles difficult themes such as war, free choice, and depression. It is still so popular today, that Animal Crossing fans are recreating scenes from the series in the Nintendo game, proving just how much of an impact it's had.

Avatar: The Last Airbender in New Horizons

Without spoiling, Aang, Katara, and Sokka visit the Spirit Oasis at the end of Book One, and Reddit user 'demonica12' decided to bring the tranquil location to their Animal Crossing island.

They included the pond, which even houses fish like it does in the animation, and the archway. The location is a lush, secluded area filled with various greenery, which the fan replicated by using bushes and flowers. They even dressed up as the Waterbender to pull the whole thing together.

Another fan, 'ItsPronouncedOiler,' recreated one of the show's most devastating scenes with uncle Iroh in Book Two – again, we'll keep it spoiler-free, but if you know, you'll know it's impossible to get through it without a dry eye.

They used a tea set, a plain wooden shop sign, and an incense burner to set the scene, not forgetting to overshadow everything with a tree.

"Leaves from the vine. Falling so slow. Like fragile tiny shells. Drifting in the foam."

User 'submerging' reimagined the Ember Island Theater from Book Three in their town. It's featured heavily in the series' iconic re-cap episode where Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Toph watch the hilarious play The Boy in the Iceberg.

Using Custom Designs, the fan recreated all of the characters' outfits and displayed them on stage, as though the scene is really playing out in real time.

They even included the seats so villagers can come along and watch the action any time they please.

If this has made you want to go and watch Avatar: The Last Airbender, you're in luck as Netflix has just added it to their service, meaning you can binge it to your heart's content – just don't forget to bring tissues.

The streaming platform is also making the animation into a live-action show. For everything we know about the highly anticipated reimagining, click here.