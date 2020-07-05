Animal Crossing player brings Pokemon Gold & Silver to New Horizons

A talented Animal Crossing player went viral after merging Pokemon Gold & Silver and New Horizons in an epic crossover. The clever creation re-imagines the Game Boy RPG's National Park in a whole new way.

New Horizons dropped in March 2020 to high praise and incredible sales. The latest title in the long-running Nintendo franchise gave players the ability to transform their towns however they see fit with the new terraforming tool.

A Pokemon fan decided to use the game's new mechanic to bring Gold & Silver's National Park location to Animal Crossing. Their jaw-dropping creation brings the 1999 Game Boy title to life like you've never seen before.

Pokemon Gold & Silver re-imagined in New Horizons

Pokemon's second gen Gold & Silver first released on Game Boy in 1999. The portable RPG introduced players to the Johto region for the very first time, while adding a wealth of new monsters for them to catch.

A creative fan of the Gen II title used Animal Crossing's latest release to re-imagine one of the title's most iconic locations – the National Park. In the games, it's located north of Goldenrod City, and is where players tackle the Bug-catching contest.

Redditor 'jetwei' shared their incredible creation and went viral. The player posted a side-by side shot comparison of their AC island next to the original 2D pixel version – and they truly brought the park to life.

At the time of writing, the user's submission has over 9.6k upvotes. In a follow up post, they uploaded a video of their Animal Crossing villager exploring the Pokemon area. Just like the original game, the Redditor hunts for bugs.

Despite only releasing in March, New Horizons has already become the fastest-selling Switch title of all time. The previous record holder was none other than Pokemon Sword & Shield, making this the perfect mashup between two beloved franchises.

The terraforming tool has inspired players to be as creative as possible. Fans have done everything from re-creating Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away, to the intro to Attack on Titan. Who know what they will come up with next, but we are excited to see.