WWE superstars have hilarious reaction to French macaron flavors

Hunter Haas
Ahead of the Backlash PLE in France, WWE superstars try French macaron flavors for the first timeYouTube: Official WWE

As the Backlash PLE fast approaches, WWE compiled a group of wrestlers to try ten different flavors of macarons. And their reactions were hilarious.

Backlash will mark WWE’s first-ever premium live event in the country of France. As such, several superstars indulged in a local delicacy ahead of the historic card — French macarons.

For some, it was their very first introduction to authentic French treats. As one might expect, given the vast array of flavor choices, not everyone enjoyed them.

Although most were standard flavors you could find in the United States, a few of them were unique to the country, and they elicited some comical responses.

The black tea-flavored macaron, in particular, sparked immense confusion between the reigning World Tag Team Champions — Awesome Truth.

In an attempt to decipher which flavor it was, the Miz used his tongue to taste every part of the macaron. It sparked this hilarious remark from R-Truth, “Bro, we got to keep it PG.”

After it was revealed that they had eaten a tea-flavored macaron, also known as Thé Marie-Antionette, both men said with a disheveled look on their faces, “No. You can’t do that!”

The New Day also shared their thoughts on the blue-colored treat as Xavier Woods said, “This is [supposed to be] a cookie. You guys are packing in a lot over there!”

Woods had another knee-slapping reply later in the video while discussing the pink, rose-flavored macaron. “So, y’all just eat flowers over here?”

JD McDonagh of the Judgment Day later stated that he had never tried macarons before. He tasted a rose-flavored one but decided it was “too sugary” for him.

McDonagh’s faction mate, Dominik Mysterio, puckered up his face at the taste of the lemon macaron, looking as though it would make him vomit all over the place.

But it wasn’t all bad. Chelsea Green and Samantha Irvin loved nearly every one of the ten flavors, with raspberry serving as the biggest hit of them all.

The WWE superstars had a chance to bask in the French environment for a while, but business awaits them on May 4 in front of a sold-out crowd at the LDLC Arena in Lyon.

