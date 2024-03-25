WoW’s group finder eye hides hilarious secret

World of Warcraft is packed full of secrets and Easter eggs, added over the course of its nearly 20-year run as one of the world’s premier MMOs. From pop culture references to creepy mysteries, there’s a lot to discover in Azeroth and beyond.

The fact that WoW continues to surprise people all these years later is testament to this. In a post on Reddit, one player shared their discovery that the usually green eye associated with the game’s group finder, becomes red and irritate if clicked on too much.

This is particularly fun because the pointer in WoW is a hand/finger and would likely lead this poor eye into trouble when incessantly prodded.

As many in the responses to the post pointed out, this isn’t the only reaction to excessive clicking in the game. Guards and other NPCs quickly become irritated if players keep clicking on them, and their dialogue quickly tends to be less than courteous.

As one player pointed out, these can even escalate to veiled threats. They used a member of the Shado-Pan Taoshi as an example, who says, “Keep it up, they’ll never find your body!” if clicked too much.

Interestingly, it’s difficult to find the exact timing, but it seems as though the LFG eye poke mechanic came about at the start of Dragonflight. Though elements like this are, for all intents and purposes, useless, they add character and colour to an already very deep world.