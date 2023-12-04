WoW players blast reputation rewards in Season of Discovery Ashenvale PvP event

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery is finally live, but one of the key new features is drawing significant criticism from the game’s community.

For those who don’t know, Season of Discovery is Blizzard’s attempt to make Classic+ a reality. As part of that, the developer has altered the original formula significantly, adding Runes for additional abilities and new experiences for players to conquer.

One of those experiences is the Ashenvale open-world PvP event. Unlike much of WoW’s content, this event is not instanced but is instead triggered by skirmishes in the area. Though it is only a viable option if players have reached the Level 25 cap – but those who have are unhappy with some elements of its implementation.

Now, a post on social media has underlined that the reputation grind tied to the event needs significant changes.

The Ashenvale PvP event needs changes to reputation rewards

In a post on Reddit, one user shared their dismay at how players can earn Silverwing Sentinels reputation while the event is active.

Essentially, the issue boils down to the fact that players can meaningfully participate in the entirety of the action and not earn any reputation if they aren’t present when the general is downed. This encourages players participating to run through and blitz the camps rather than participate in securing objectives as a team.

The post was met with almost universal agreement from the broader player base. One said: “It’s so bad. They should understand classic players and try to reward actual PVP instead it’s just AV 2.0, where everyone just runs past each other to get to the camps as quickly as possible to kill everything as quickly as possible for rep. Would be way better if PVP kills gave rep, or it’s just a dumb farm that is required every few hours.”

Another added: “I have only briefly looked at the Ashenvale content so far, but this does sound like it could use some changes. If you compare it to regular battlegrounds, you should be able to get rep just for being present when things are happening in the zone. More if you are actually participating. Getting at least something out of being in Ashenvale would drive more players there and help grind the progress % up faster.”

In a glimmer of hope, Blizzard has been more open to altering the game during this initial phase than they have with previous releases. Whether this will extend to the Ashenvale event and if the changes will go far enough remains to be seen.