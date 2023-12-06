WoW Season of Discovery Ashenvale PvP event changes are on the way

One of the most exciting new features heading into the release of World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery was the open-world Ashenvale PvP event. Now, the game’s developers have confirmed that changes are coming.

For those who are unaware, the new event is not instanced content, as so many of the PvP experiences in WoW traditionally are. Instead, it is triggered by participating in PvE/PvP in the area, which starts the event when a certain threshold is reached on both factions.

Article continues after ad

When it’s active, players participate in PvPvE conflicts with the main endgame objective of killing an elite NPC at the end. Those who have enjoyed Alterac Valley in the past will find it quite familiar.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, there have been some issues with its implementation, and, as a result, the developers have confirmed changes are on the way.

Ashenvale PvP reputation rewards are going to change

In a post on Twitter, Senior Game Producer Josh Greenfield confirmed that they had been listening to community feedback and would be altering the Ashenvale PvP event accordingly.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Specifically, it seems the changes are coming as a direct result of players not completing the activity as intended. Many have been skipping over the transitional objectives to head straight for the boss to burn it down. Though he didn’t specify how, Greenfield confirmed the upcoming changes would render this tactic inadvisable.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, he provided confirmation that the development team would be looking at the following in the coming days:

– Graveyard locations and time to get back into the fight

Rep rewards not consistently going out

Layer issues (layer hopping, getting layered from active event, etc.)

Frequency of event

Regardless of whether the changes have the desired effect, many were quick to commend Greenfield for his ongoing clarity in communicating the development team’s plans. In response to the tweet, one said: “Love the constant communication going out, MVP. Keep up the good work, loving every minute of SoD so far.”

Article continues after ad

Season of Discovery has proved to be a huge success for Blizzard so far, drawing in new players and persuading older fans to return to the fray. Whether they can keep this momentum going into later phases remains to be seen.