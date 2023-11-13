WoW Season of Discovery player asks Blizzard for specific areas to change Runes

With World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery on the immediate horizon for an expectant player base, one has taken to social media to request stipulations about when and where they will be able to change runes.

Season of Discovery was announced as part of Blizzcon, with many in the player base seeing it as the developer’s take on the long-awaited Classic+ mode. Building on the original Vanilla formula, this new version will allow players to explore previously unfinished zones and take on new powers and roles with their chosen class.

One of the core mechanics behind those new powers is Rune Engraving. Players will be able to find Runes in the open world by facing encounters, solving puzzles and exploring more generally. Each Rune has a unique power that can then be imbued into the gear the character is wearing. This, in turn, will allow players to operate in different roles and build for specific encounters.

Now, some of the community members are sharing how they would like changing between Runes to work when the game launches.

Season of Discovery players suggest inns could address potential problems

In a post on Reddit, one player put forward the idea of switching between Runes in inns. The suggestion was primarily made to address potential issues with PvP if everyone can quickly pivot builds.

Additionally, the suggestion includes the idea that Runes should be engraved into the item slot to prevent hot swapping to other gear in a pinch. It also allows for more forgiving switching in high-end PvE situations via an improved campfire system.

The community was divided in response to the post, with some agreeing that the suggestions would do an excellent job of preserving the feel of the original Classic. One said: “I agree with you in this matter. Changeable in cities, towns, class instructor etc, I’m down for that. But anytime anywhere? Not cool to me.”

Others felt that this would simply add inconvenience to the experience, saying: “I can’t wait until we have half the raid hearth/mage portal back to Stormwind only to make our warlock(s) summon people back because they decided to make it a pain in the ass to change runes out in a seasonal version of the game designed specifically to just be fun.”

How the player base at large will receive Season of Discovery is unclear, but the hype around it is significant. With the full release scheduled for November 30, we won’t have long to wait to find out.