Classic WoW players convinced Blizzard accidentally uploaded Season of Discovery PTR

Players are seemingly sharing screenshots of their characters on a World of Warcraft Season of Discovery Public Test Realm (PTR), despite the developer’s pledge that the new game would first release as a full launch.

For those unaware, the announcement of Season of Discovery at Blizzcon was widely seen as confirmation of the long-awaited Classic+. The game is set to turn the Vanilla formula on its head, allowing players to imbue their chosen class with new powers to make them viable for different roles.

Article continues after ad

These powers are unlocked by imbuing gear with Runes. These Runes are found in the open world with their location and how to obtain them, a mystery that the player base will need to solve. This mechanic is a huge reason that Season of Discovery is going straight to launch in order to preserve the mystery of those Runes.

Article continues after ad

Now, players are claiming via social media that they have logged into the game to find themselves in a PTR of Season of Discovery.

Article continues after ad

WoW players are testing the new abilities in Season of Discovery

In a post on Reddit, one user shared a screenshot of an ability they had after logging into what they assumed was the PTR for the standard version of Classic.

The screenshot features a Priest spell designed to be unlocked during Season of Discovery. We won’t explain what the spell does here so players can find out for themselves when the game unlocks on November 20, but it should not be present on the regular version of Classic.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This has, in turn, led players to speculate that Blizzard has accidentally uploaded a PTR of Season of Discovery by accident. Other players provided further evidence, as one uploaded screenshots of their undead character performance, a specific action for a buff that is also not in the base game.

Some in the community were quick to encourage those who had the PTR downloaded to explore, with one saying: “Lol. Well here’s your chance to find new information.. PTR will be down before we know it but it is Sunday it might only be the robots on duty right now.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blizzard has yet to respond to this possible leak in any way, but the developer will want to address the issue promptly to protect the integrity of the game moving forward. For our complete guide on everything players can expect from Season of Discovery, follow the link here:

What is Season of Discovery? World of Warcraft Classic+ explained