WoW players want group-based PvP matchmaking in Season of Discovery

PvP is a significant part of the World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery experience, but players are calling for a substantial change to how the instanced content is implemented.

It was clear soon after Season of Discovery was announced that the developers would continue the long-held PvP tradition in Classic WoW. The addition of the new open-world Ashenvale event heads up this charge and has been widely well-received despite a few recurring issues.

That said, the existing instanced PvP content remains a big part of the game, and players are flooding Warsong Gulch to take on their faction rivals. However, the current matchmaking system does not always result in fair competition, and players are demanding a change.

Premade groups vs public groups is causing significant problems in PvP

In a post on Reddit, one user shared their consternation at the current matchmaking system, claiming that the game would be better if premade groups were unable to come up against public groups.

For those who don’t play much PvP, premade groups have several significant advantages over teams formed by collating various individual players. Chiefly these are group composition and communication, with premade groups able to optimize before heading into Warsong Gulch.

Many were quick to agree, with one saying: “If we want to PvP and maybe enjoy it, we need a premade and being in a premade stomping randos isn’t fun either. It’s all stupid right now. I played 3 games of WSG weeks ago. All premades on the opposing team. Haven’t touched it since. They could’ve at least added a timer.”

Another added: “Solo queueing WSG is literally pointless – You don’t get to play the game. Half your team goes AFK insta when it’s a premade opposing you. But don’t expect them to improve their product, they left it like this for all 6 phases of Classic.”

Blizzard has yet to address the issue directly, and it remains unclear whether they have any plans to confront the problem soon. With the game’s second phase on the way, it should soon be clear what PvP players can expect moving forward.