WoW players abusing report system to claim WSG victory in Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery has now exited the launch phase, and players have a better idea of the game’s landscape moving forward. Unfortunately, they have identified an emerging problem in Warsong Gulch that could cause significant difficulties for dedicated PvP players.

Season of Discovery has allowed Blizzard to experiment with the original Classic formula. As well as adding new abilities and class roles, the developer has committed to new experiences within Vanilla Azeroth, with the first being the new 10-man Blackfathom Deeps raid.

That said, all of the original content is still there to enjoy, and for PvP players, that means a trip to WSG. Though the open-world Ashenvale PvP event is proving immensely popular, there is still plenty of room in the game for the older, instanced content.

Unfortunately, some players are reporting major issues that could quickly render WSG an activity not worth pursuing.

Players mass report enemy team in WSG to remove them from instance

In a post on the official Blizzard forum, one user shared their experience in a recent WSG. During a particular round against the Horde, their team’s flag carrier was removed from the game and given a 48-hour suspension after the automated ban process kicked in.

Despite being entirely inoffensive, the temporary suspension was cited as related to the player’s character name. As a result, it looks as though rival players are using the mass report function to boot players from the game and regain control of the flag.

Many were understandably disappointed to hear this news. One further underlined the lack of recourse in this situation, saying:

“It won’t be reviewed by a human, and he will just receive another automated system message stating ‘players must follow TOS link etc,’ so it is probably best he wait out the 48 hours. Just sad to see that this is what opposing players resort to, without any repercussions for abusing mass reporting.”

Another added that this is common practice in many MMOs, saying: “Unfortunately this is how MMOs are these days. If there’s a way to completely remove an obstacle from an equation, it is done without regard for how scummy it might come across. This was the largest reason New World couldn’t be saved.”

There is no word yet from Blizzard on how widespread the issue is and if they have plans to address the problem in WSG. With further issues across the game related to botting, there is plenty to work on before the game enters its second phase.