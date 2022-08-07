WoW player’s idea to reuse old zones for endgame content divides fans

A World of Warcraft fan shared an ingenious way to bring back old areas from WoW’s past to be playable and relevant to current players, but not everybody is on board.

World of Warcraft has one of the richest backlogs of any video game ever.

The nearly 20-year-old MMO has had eight expansions all of which have added massive amounts of content to the ever-evolving game, with a ninth one in Dragonflight soon on the way.

With so much content to sift through, one player has suggested bringing back old zones so they can be relevant in future expansions.

Blizzard Entertainment World of Warcraft originally launched way back in 2004.

WoW player shares unique endgame concept for old zones

User munk2 posted to the WoW subreddit with a detailed idea to utilize Chromie for post-game content.

They asked Reddit users, “What do you think about this idea? Leveling + Seasons for endgame world content.” In the post is a graphic they whipped up showing their idea of integrating old zones into post-game relevancy.

Munk2 wants to introduce old zones via Seasons, like Northrend for example, into the endgame where players can collect higher item-level gear. Included would be, “Challenging endgame world content for both solo and group players. Each season consists of the zones and story quests from a single expansion, scaled to endgame difficulty.”

Their final feature included, “Difficult enough to warrant gear rewards relevant for current endgame content.”

One player loved the idea and said, “As a non-raider, I love this idea. A good way to revisit old expansions (if you didn’t do them while leveling), let’s new players see the old content and it’ll be entire zones not just sitting there doing nothing.”

Despite the praise, some World of Warcraft faithfuls aren’t sold on the idea. One fan said, “I’m sorry, are you suggesting that I quest to max level so that I can go to a scaled-up version of something I did 10+ years ago so that I can do more questing?

They also added, “I get that there are people out there that love questing and stuff, but I’m not sure it’s enough of the player base to warrant something like this.”

Despite the desire to return to old zones from the past, incorporating older but beloved areas into endgame content could prove to be difficult. However, if Blizzard were able to pull it off, it could satisfy a huge amount of players.