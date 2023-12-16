WoW poll confirms immense popularity of Season of Discovery

A new poll has confirmed that Blizzard’s decision to make World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery a reality has paid off, after it was voted the second most popular flavor of the game by some distance.

For those who aren’t aware, Season of Discovery launched on 30 November as the second seasonal foray from Blizzard after Season of Mastery. Widely seen by the community as the closest approximation of Classic+ so far, it features new activities, abilities and enemies to conquer.

The reception has been notably positive, with many in the player base particularly happy with the responsiveness of the development team to issues when they arise. Additionally, the lower number of servers from the original Classic, has undeniably created an environment where every playable realm feels alive.

Now, it seems like many of these gambles are paying off, with many turning to Season of Discovery as their main WoW flavor.

Season of Discovery is a close second to Retail WoW

In a poll conducted on their official YouTube channel, 41% of over 60,000 respondents confirmed that Season of Discovery was their main WoW game at the time of writing.

Interestingly, despite a very mixed reception from fans of the game, Dragonflight still comes out on top, as the mainline version of World of Warcraft manages to maintain its dominance. The other key takeaway from the poll is that the Classic player base has fragmented somewhat.

Though many have turned to Season of Discovery for their Classic fix, the primary servers for both Wrath of the Lich King and Vanilla WoW are still proving to be a popular option. Unfortunately for Hardcore, it seems as though the passage of time may have killed off enough characters that many are heading for less perilous versions of the game.

With so many options available to the player base, it has arguably never been a better time to be a WoW player. Whether Blizzard can maintain this momentum across such an enormous swathe of games is another question entirely.