WoW player proves Hunter pet does more damage than most classes

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery has changed much about how the Classic version of the game plays, but one dedicated fan has found that Hunters have access to a pet capable of outputting significant damage.

Hunters are able to tame a variety of pets in the game, with more options available in Season of Discovery than the non-seasonal Classic offering. One of those is the Scorpid, which, as the name may suggest, is based on real-world scorpions.

These mobs are complex enough to fight as untamed beasts in the open world, with poison effects that can quickly kill off low-level classes. In their tamed form, they become absolute monsters and one of the most challenging pets to defeat in the game.

Now, one player has proved the extent of this, with pet Scorpids able to consistently out-DPS most classes in the game at the Level 25 cap.

Hunter Scorpids can outperform many of Season of Discovery’s best classes

In a post on Reddit, one user shared the evidence they had gathered to confirm the assertion that Scorpids output just as much damage as player-controlled classes.

Specifically, the poison effect from Scorpid Sting is the big damage dealer, capable of outputting 70+ DPS consistently at max level. In combination with its other abilities, this sees the pet hit lofty figures of more than 100 DPS, with most classes lagging behind.

It seems the player was not the first to notice the impressive output of the Scorpid, as responses to the post were littered with people sharing their own experiences. One said: “I saw a hunter in Westfall that was giving gold to anyone who could solo his level 25 Scorpid 1v1. Many people fell.”

Another added: “I did Deadmines last night with a 25 hunter who, when we couldn’t get a tank or healer, just said we don’t need one. His Scorpid proceeded to practically solo the whole thing. I was wondering how, as his gear wasn’t anything special.”

With more changes to the DPS landscape than ever, Blizzard has a massive job on their hands to balance the classes. Though fan response to Season of Discovery has been overwhelmingly positive initially, maintaining that heading has to be the priority for the developer.