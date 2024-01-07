WoW hotfix hits Void-Touched Armor with major cooldown nerf in Season of Discovery

The hotfixes continue to roll out across World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery, and the latest change has fundamentally altered how Void-Touched Armaments work in-game.

Season of Discovery added a ton of new experiences and rewards to the Vanilla World of Warcraft formula. As well as a new PvP activity in the Battle for Ashenvale, players have also been treated to the opportunity to conquer the 10-man adaptation of Blackfathom Deeps.

Additionally, players can attain a ton of new loot by participating in those activities. Part of that is the Void-Touched Armaments, which can be crafted in one form via Tailoring, Leatherworking, or Blacksmithing before their final form is earned by completing specific steps that require the player to venture into BFD.

Now, a hotfix has changed how they function, and many are baffled as to why Blizzard has brought about the alteration in the first place.

Shared cooldowns will now prevent Void-Touched Armor swapping in Season of Discovery

In a Blue Post on the official WoW forums, Blizzard confirmed that all Void-Touched Armor will now share a cooldown for their active, on-use effects.

For those who have yet to craft any, only one piece of Void-Touched Armor can be used by a character at any one time. As the armor has on-use effects, players have been collecting more than one piece and swapping armor to take advantage of multiple effects. This will no longer be possible, thanks to the shared cooldown of the armor type.

The change seems like an odd choice of focus for Blizzard, as instances of people using multiple pieces in rotation are minimal. Additionally, there are other areas of the game that players are demanding changes to that the developer has yet to address.

Chief among these are problems with Ashenvale and PvP more generally. Recently, Dexerto reported on a player-led suggestion that they believe would solve the problem of premade groups destroying public groups in Warsong Gulch.

With Season of Discovery set to enter a second phase at some point in January or February, the game is likely to change significantly from here on out. How happy players will be when it does, remains to be seen.