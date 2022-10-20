WoW Dragonflight Legacies new animated show puts Nozdormu in the spotlight

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

WoW Dragonflight Legacies is a new animated show that follows Nozdormu in his journey to show the history of the dragonkin.

WoW Dragonflight is fast approaching, and with it, the first journey into the Dragon Isles. Along with the new location comes the new Dracthyr race, making dragons playable characters for the very first time.

With dragons at the center of attention in the upcoming expansion, Blizzard Entertainment is producing a new animated show to show the history of dragons, guided by the Master of Time.

WoW Dragonflight Legacies brings Nozdormu into focus

Legacies episode one will release on October 25, along with the pre-patch for the expansion. The show will center around Nozdormu, the Aspect of Time, and follow him as he explores their history in World of Warcraft.

The gorgeous minute-long clip gave a look at the beautifully animated show that gives an even better look at the new Dracthyr race.

The trailer also shined a light on just how important decision-making will be in Dragonflight, as players chose from various factions to chose to support in the Dragon Isles.

Blizzard has not said exactly how many episodes there will be in total, but expect at least a few to be released to build up the hype toward the expansion’s official release.

With Dragonflight changing so much in-game, including a brand new UI and bringing back talent trees, it’s easy to overlook the huge storyline that’s coming at the end of November.

With Legacies, WoW players will get their first look at the history of Dragonkind, never seen before.