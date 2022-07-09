WoW Dragonflight Alpha release date leaked by insider

Lawrence Scotti . 45 minutes ago

World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Dragonflight, is getting an Alpha test for a select few players. According to one insider, the release date for the Dragonflight Alpha may not be too far away.

Before the release of every WoW expansion, Blizzard Entertainment runs the content through various Alpha and Beta tests.

With the release for Dragonflight scheduled for sometime in late 2022, fans have expected that the first-ever Alpha test could take place soon.

According to a new report, players won’t have to wait long to get their chance to try out Dragonflight for the very first time.

Blizzard World of Warcraft is embracing dragons in Dragonflight.

WoW Dragonflight Alpha release date revealed

According to insider Jez Corden, Dragonflight’s Alpha will launch on July 14.

He said that his sources told him the first Alpha will launch either on that date or “sometime next week.”

Jez also confirmed that Blizz has been internally testing the Alpha for some time now, but this will be the first time the company will be invited players from the public.

World of Warcraft players can sign up to be a tester at Dragonflight’s official website by simply logging in and clicking the opt-in button.

Although opting-in does not guarantee a spot in either an Alpha or Beta, it does throw your name into the hat for a chance to be one of the first to explore the Dragon Isles for the very first time.

Blizzard has promised that Dragonflight will bring the MMO back to its “roots” after the most recent expansion, Shadowlands, left a bad taste in players’ mouths leading to one of the lowest subscriber counts for the game in years.