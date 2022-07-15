Hogger’s new Dragonflight model gets savaged by WoW players

Bill Cooney . 24 minutes ago

WoW fans aren’t impressed with Hogger’s new model for Dragonflight, saying it looks more like a furry than his classic, menacing self.

Hogger is one of the most famous bosses in all of World of Warcraft, as he’s the first major foe most Human players take on during their adventures.

For Dragonflight, the Riverpaw Chieftain and the the rest of the Gnoll are getting a massive visual update.

However, a lot of players aren’t impressed with the new “Disneyfied” Hogger, who they say is far less menacing, and even resembles a furry.

WoW players complain new Hogger has lost his edge

The new Gnoll models were revealed on July 15, and it didn’t take long for players to start pouring over the discrepancies between old Hogger and new.

While it’s certainly an upgrade graphics-wise after 18 years, a lot of players aren’t impressed with the lack of menace compared to the old one.

“His HotS model is so great,” one player pointed out in the Reddit comments. “This model, while nice, nerfs his menace quite a bit.”

Others went a step further, claiming new Hogger “looks like someone’s fursona.”

A lot of players said they wished Blizz had gone for something more like Hogger’s Heroes of the Storm model, which does seem a little more faithful to the original.

A lot of players want to see an upgrade along the lines of HotS Hogger in WoW Dragonflight.

Overall, the consensus seems to be that old Hogger looked like a badass opponent, especially for so early in the game, whereas this new model seems much more soft and cuddly.

Now, there could be changes made to the model still as Dragonflight is only currently in alpha testing at the time of writing, but whether or not that happens is up to the WoW devs themselves.

Hogger is one of the most iconic characters to come out of World of Warcraft, and has literally been around since day one. Though he might not play a major role in Dragonflight, players feeling as though he’s been done dirty even before the expansion comes out might not be a good thing.