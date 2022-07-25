Blizzard sets WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King expansion release date

Alec Mullins . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

World of Warcraft Classic is a vehicle into a lost age of Azeroth, and the Wrath of Lich King expansion will be arriving in the throwback system later this year.

It was first announced back in that WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade servers would be getting a Death Knight-themed makeover back in April but Blizzard has now confirmed exactly when players will be heading back into the fold to take down Arthas as he raises an undead legion that threatens the entire world.

The expansion will be returning in all of its former glory, meaning that Northrend will once again be open for players to trek through as they prepare for the final battle against the corrupted prince himself.

WoW Classic adds Wrath of the Lich King in Fall 2022

Blizzard Wrath of the Lich King is one of WoW’s most iconic expansions and is returning this year.

In a July 25 press release, Blizzard announced that Wrath of the Lich King will be available to all players with an active WoW subscription on September 26.

“We’re looking forward to providing an authentic experience for returning veterans and an awesome adventure for newcomers exploring Azeroth for the first time,” said Executive Producer Holly Longdale.

All thirteen dungeons and nine raids, concluding with Icecrown Citadel, will be available on release meaning that players can get moving through the story as fast as they’d like.

Other notable additions to the game in the Lich King era included the aforementioned Death Knight hero class and Inscription profession, both of which will also be available at launch.