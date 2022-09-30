Zellsis to join Cloud9 and complete roster according to report

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro is set to join Cloud9 to complete their roster for the 2023 season according to a report from Dot Esports.

Cloud9 was one of the few North American organizations selected to be in the Riot Games’ partnered league for the Americas.

With only five slots given to North American organizations, the teams have the opportunity to create super teams out of the pool of players left over from teams that did not make the cut. Cloud9 seems to be taking advantage of this.

So far, Cloud9 have reportedly picked up players from OpTic Gaming and now Version1. But a new report indicates that they are set to make perhaps the biggest acquisition of the offseason.

Cloud9 brings in a new superteam era

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Zellsis previously played under Cloud9 in Counter-Strike for a short period.

Zellsis, formerly of Version1 and Sentinels, is set to sign with Cloud9 and join Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker in acquisitions for the team this offseason according to a recent report.

The young player is considered one of the best initiators in North America and has been to an international event with Version1 in the first Masters event of 2021. Zellsis later joined Sentinels on loan for the North American Last Chance qualifier tournament and was bounced from the event in the second round.

On Cloud9, Zellsis will reunite with his former Version1 teammate, Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina, and other former second-tier Counter-Strike players in Nathan ‘leaf’ Orf and Erick ‘Xeppaa’ Bach.

With Zellsis in the fold, Cloud9 should be one of the bigger threats in the newly-formed North American VCT league.