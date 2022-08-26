Zellsis gives share of his winnings from Misfits Gaming Invitational to teammates

After winning the coed Misfits Gaming Invitational on August 23 Sentinels player Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro, competing on Team Florescent, gave away his cut of the $12,000 winnings to his teammates live on stream.

Zellsis, a popular streamer in the Valorant space as well as a pro player, streamed his team’s matches in the $20,000 prize pool tournament as his squad went on a lower bracket tear over the two-day event.

The Sentinels player, along with the team’s captain Misfits Black’s Ava ‘florescent’ Eugene, XSET’s Nicole ‘Noia’ Tierce, CLG Red’s Ciao ‘ciao’ Li and streamer a2guapo, beat Team Starlight in the Grand Final 2-0 to secure the tournament win.

After the initial hype of winning and the post-match interview, Zellsis asked his teammates if they needed to upgrade their computer setups and then asked florescent to divide his cut of the winning amongst his teammates.

Zellsis gives up $3,400 in winnings

In total Zellsis gave away $2,400 for winning the tournament, and then an extra $1,000 for winning the tournament MVP award. With his cut now gone, his teammates made $3,250 for winning the invitational.

The Sentinels player’s act of kindness did not get picked up by the community at large until August 26 when a clip of Zellsis telling his team he was not taking the prize money shot up to the top of the Valorant Competitive subreddit.

The Misfits Gaming Invitational was a third-party tournament comprising of coed teams with pro players and streamers drafted by eight team captains. The field of players included Matthew ‘Wardell’ Yu, Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce, Katherine ‘starriebun’ So and Benita ‘bENITA’ Novshadian among many others.

Zellsis has shot up in popularity since signing with Sentinels on July 11. He has become Twitter verified and has seen his stream gain a massive following.

The pro currently does not have much competing to do since losing out in the North American Last Chance Qualifier for Valorant Champions. He and the rest of his Sentinels teammates will have to wait for more third-party tournaments and VCT 2023 before their next serious competition.