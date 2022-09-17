zeek departs from Acend after disappointing VCT 2022 season

Valorant pro Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt has parted ways with European organization Acend.

Acend shocked the esports world last December. After a grueling best-of-five series coming down to the final rounds, they took down Gambit Esports to take home the inaugural Valorant Champions trophy.

Since then, Acend has seen various changes to its Valorant roster, with the likes of Kiles and BONECOLD leaving the organization.

Now, another name from their Championship winning team, Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt, has parted ways.

Michal Konkol/Riot Games Acend lifted the first Valorant Champions trophy last December after a 3-2 win over Gambit Esports.

zeek departs from Acend

zeek was put on the bench in July, as Acend acquired Team Liquid’s L1NK for the EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers — an effort to shake things up.

However, they were quickly knocked out of LCQ, marking an early end of the road for the former Champions in the second year of the VCT.

Now, it’s come to an end of a great era, as the org has revealed that they’ve parted ways with zeek, leaving just cNed and starxo remaining under the same banner from the Championship winning roster.

“Today we part ways with @zeekrino,” Acend wrote in a September 17 tweet.

“An integral part of our path to the Champions title,” the organization noted. “we would like to thank zeek for his contribution under the Acend banner and wish him best of luck moving forward in his career.

It’s unknown whether or not Acend will be one of 10 teams selected to join Riot’s EMEA partnership league for the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour.

Regardless, the organization will be looking to return to its former glory as Valorant Champions next year falling short in 2022.