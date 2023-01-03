starxo targets return to Valorant elite after Acend departure

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

Acend announced the departure of Patryk ‘starxo’ Kopczyński as the Valorant Champions 2021 winner enters free agency with a desire to return to top competition, he told Dexerto in an interview.

Acend and starxo had a rough 2022 after becoming world champions in 2021. The team failed to make an international event and went through multiple roster changes. With starxo’s departure announcement on January 2, Acend no longer have any players from the Valorant Champions winning team from 2021.

In a written interview with Dexerto, starxo said that he plans to return to his former glory at the top of the scene.

“Next for me is obviously getting a spot in one of the franchise teams and still competing on the highest level,” he said.

Most teams in the top-level partnered leagues have filled out their rosters with top talent. But, many teams in EMEA and other regions have open spots on their bench to potentially sign more players. The free agency period for Valorant ends on February 1.

starxo lays out goals for pro Valorant career in 2023

The Polish player told Dexerto that he doesn’t plan to slow down in 2023 and hopes to continue to play with the best in the world.

“My goals for 2023 are the same as for every year, always give my whole heart to the team, be the best teammate in-game and a human outside the game for everyone, have the same love and passion for the game as before and obviously the most important is to lift as many trophies as possible while never giving up,” starxo said.

The former Acend player is not currently linked to any Valorant teams at the moment. Valorant Champions Tour competition is set to start soon as the LOCK//IN tournament begins on February 14 and some EMEA Valorant Regional Leagues start their first splits in early January.