Yay: Defeating my demons to become Valorant’s giant Slayer

From personal ordeals to being ignored by competitive teams, OpTic Gaming’s Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker has overcome many obstacles on his way to becoming “El Diablo” of Valorant.

Yay had to prove himself in every step of his esports career. Having to climbing CSGO’s ESEA ladders to even getting noticed in Valorant, the biggest hurdle for the 23-year-old was proving to himself that he belonged in the pro scene.

Dexerto sat down with the OpTic ace to find how he became one of the leading names in NA Valorant and what the future will hold.

