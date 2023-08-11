Virtex to host virtual watch party for Valorant Champions playoffs

Virtex, a software developer, has entered into an agreement with Riot Games to host a virtual watch party for the playoff stage of Valorant Champions.

Valorant fans who are watching the world championship from home will now be able to experience the esports tournament LAN experience in more detail with a virtual watch party from Virtex. The software developer has entered into an agreement with Riot to allow the company to host the playoff stage of Valorant Champions in their virtual esports arena.

Article continues after ad

Fans will be able to use virtual reality headsets or their computer’s desktop monitors to gather with other Valorant Champions viewers in the online stadium and watch matches. The watch party starts on August 16 and will run until the end of the tournament on August 26.

The experience will feature “a whole new level of immersion” and simultaneous streams so fans can cheer and react to plays in real time, according to a press release from the company.

Article continues after ad

Valorant Champions to get a VR experience thanks to Virtex

The product is still in its early days and is in its closed beta phase. Fans can request access to the app for free on Steam. The partnership is a “very early collaboration with Riot Games” as a playtest for the software.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Virtex A virtual stadium concept from Virtex

“We’re hoping to bring more of their games and competitions in the future, as we really believe Virtex transforms the way fans watch and enjoy online competitions together,” Tim McGuinness, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtex, said in a press release.

Article continues after ad

The company’s website also teases virtual watch parties for CS:GO that could come in the future, and early concept videos also feature the Valve esport.

Valorant Champions has been a must-watch event for esports fans so far as the tournament has featured upsets and multiple overtime matches that have gone down to the wire. For fans that cannot make it out to Los Angeles for the tournament, Virtex is another alternative to watch the action with other like-minded viewers.