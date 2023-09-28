VCT Pacific team reportedly imports promising European player

A VCT Pacific team is reportedly set to bring in a promising young European import player for the 2024 VCT season.

VCT Pacific is getting another import player next season. Global Esports is reportedly set to sign a promising European prospect for the 2024 VCT season in Niko ‘Polvi’ Polvinen, according to Blix.gg.

Global Esports were one of the few VCT Pacific teams to bring in an import player in 2023, signing former XSET player Jordan ‘AYRIN’ He. The organization has since revamped its Valorant lineup this offseason, only retaining one player from its 2023 campaign.

The organization technically already has a European player on its team in Russel ‘Russ’ Mendes, who has played for EMEA squads Guild Esports and TENSTAR in the past. However, Russ is of Indian descent and does not count toward an import slot for the team.

Polvi will join VCT Pacific as its first EMEA import, and its third import player ever. Previously the league had only imported players from North America, those players being AYRIN and former T1 player Joseph ‘ban’ Seungmin Oh.

Polvi was previously an EMEA competition staple, playing on rosters like TENSTAR, MAD Lions and Human Tripwires. The Finnish player has only played in Tier 1 VCT competition once before, making the European Stage 3 Challengers 2 main event with TENSTAR in 2021. He played with Russ on that TENSTAR squad.

Since then, the player has competed at the Challengers League level in Polaris.

According to the report, Polvi will still compete with his current squad, Valiant, for a few tournaments before joining Global Esports in Asia.

Global Esports lineup should now be as follows:

Benedict ‘Benkai’ Tan

Abhirup ‘Lightningfast’ Choudhury

Russ

Gary ‘blaZek1ng’ Dastin

Polvi

