Vanity: “The pressure got to Cloud9!” | VALORANT Champions Interview

NA’s last hope, Cloud9, is now out of Valorant Champions 2021. After a strong start against Team Liquid on both Bind and Ascent, the pressure got to them, says Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina.

With Sentinels and Envy being eliminated in groups, Cloud9 Blue was NA’s last hope at Valorant Champions 2021. Now, they’ve been sent packing after Liquid inched ahead 2-0 in their quarterfinal matchup.

Vanity pinned the loss to a “bad day” ⁠— falling short on the micro mechanics. However, he believes Cloud9 still has plenty to show after not hitting their ceiling, and he wants to put an end to the narrative that there was an “NA era” with Sentinels.

