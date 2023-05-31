Valorant player reveals obscure Sova trick that causes your drone to spin

A Valorant player has shown off an obscure Sova trick that causes your drone to spin around and be able to angle your camera faster, however, it most likely has no real advantages.

Players who have decided to pick up Sova would know that his Owl Drone’s camera is quite slow and clunky. This has led to the widely held belief that the Drone’s camera has a cap to its sensitivity.

Which is an understandable mistake. The reality is that the camera sensitivity is actually tied to your mouse DPI and camera sensitivity, roughly five times slower than your actual sensitivity.

This means you’d need to change your sens to absurd numbers just to make it spin. And that’s exactly what a player showed off in Valorant’s subreddit, showing their drone spinning uncontrollably as it flies around.

Most players expressed quite a lot of shock at the sight of a spinning Sova drone, which is a very rare sight. “Bro isn’t clearing angles, he’s clearing the whole map” a player jokingly said. “Sova drone hospital flick” another jokingly said, referencing a community meme.

As for how useful it could be, it could vary. It opened up a discussion about how the limiter makes it quite hard for players to land their drone tags due to its slowness, and that the limiter shouldn’t exist.

However, as another player, who is a self-professed Sova main, says that you wouldn’t really notice the limitations once you’ve played the agent long enough.

It’s quite obvious being able to spin around your Sova drone camera is probably not going to give you much of a competitive advantage. And even if it did, your mouse sensitivity would be so high you wouldn’t be able to control your gun.