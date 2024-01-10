Valorant pros call the Outlaw “broken af” on release ahead of esports season start

The Outlaw has hit live servers with Valorant Patch 8.0 and pros are already calling the new weapon overpowered.

Valorant hasn’t had a new weapon added to the game since the launch of the Riot Games title. So, when a new gun, Outlaw, was leaked and announced, casual players and pros alike were skeptical of what was to come.

Fans have speculated that the weapon is supposed to help players deal with light armor in the early rounds of the game. Buying light armor, instead of full armor, along with abilities and weapons in later rounds has been a strategy throughout pro play 2023. The Outlaw seems to be in direct response to this meta, as well.

Pros got their hands on the weapon in early testing, and are now trying out the live version of it with the rest of the player base on release. So far, Valorant pros are saying the Outlaw is “broken af.”

Valorant pros dubb the Outlaw broken and OP

After the patch introducing the weapon went live, multiple pros fired off their opinions about the gun on social media.

“At the first presentation of Outlaw for influencers and pros I said that this sh** is broken af, it’s too good not to have it for 2 guys in the team at least. Right now we can see the death of eco rounds, is there any chance to lose anti-eco with this beautiful gun,” Fnatic player Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov said.

GianFranco ‘koalanoob’ Potestio, who primarily handles the Operator for M80, also chimed in and said the gun is overpowered and needs some kind of nerf that doesn’t make it an expansive version of the Marshal.

“Nerf it and it’s worse than the Marshall so what’s the point of it being in the game or you just raise the price to 2600-2800 ngl,” koalanoob said.

Other pros have pointed out that the gun’s second shot is just as accurate as the first when spamming it, so it makes using the sniper much easier.

Whether the gun will remain in its current state, or be nerfed in some way, ahead of the start of professional play in late February has yet to be seen.