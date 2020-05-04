Valorant players uncover shocking Jett headshot hitbox size

Jett's headshot hitbox in Valorant may come as a huge surprise after a stunning new revelation has revealed just how massive it is.

Accurate hitboxes are absolutely vital in a tactical FPS like Riot’s Valorant. If you feel as though your shot is even slightly off, it could ruin gameplay and sour the entire experience.

After a few weeks of hands-on experience with the game through its Closed Beta period, dedicated players have uncovered a headshot hitbox detail that could be in desperate need of a fix.

Just like every other shooter on the market, landing a headshot with any weapon in Valorant will deal a greater amount of damage than elsewhere on the body. It’s by far the quickest way to dispatch any oppositon.

Yet the actual radius in which you can land a headshot, may come as a huge surprise. Taking to a custom game on May 3, Reddit user ‘Snapcut505’ uncovered the true size of Jett’s headshot hitbox.

Not only can the Agent be insta-killed when shot directly in the head, but the hitbox also carries down through her hood, and even her shoulders. This means that players can die without ever actually receiving a proper headshot.

A simple tap to the shoulder from up close is all that’s needed to instantly kill the character. A shot fired directly at the hood of her jacket will also result in a one-shot elimination.

“That's so off the head it looks unintentional. I hope they change this,” Reddit user ‘LiveWithFear’ responded.

Without comment from Riot Games, there’s no telling if this is indeed, by design, or if it might be a potential issue.

After all, Jett is one of the smaller characters in the game. Perhaps there’s a chance that her headshot hitbox is simply expanded to keep in line with more beefy Agents such as Cypher or Breach.

As you grind through Valorant’s new competitive ladder, keep this information in mind. It could help you reach that next rank.

If you find yourself in a battle against Jett, you may just be able to land a headshot even while aiming lower on the body.