Valorant patch 4.11 notes: Mass mute system, Yoru & Jett bug fixes

Valorant patch 4.11 isn’t the biggest of updates, but it adds a new mass mute system to ensure no one interrupts your clutches, as well as a host of bug fixes for characters like Yoru, Jett, Chamber, and Skye.
As we continue to see Riot Games’ flagship FPS soar to new heights, the development team behind Valorant are hard at work ensuring that bugs are squashed and standards are met.
Enter Valorant patch 4.11, which does exactly that. Fixing a slew of bugs for Agents like Jett, Yoru, Skye, Killjoy, Chamber, Sova, and KAY/O, it seeks to iron out some in-game wrinkles that were causing some chaos.
Coupled with a new mass mute system that allows you to focus when the game reaches its apex, here’s everything you need to know about Valorant patch 4.11.
Valorant patch 4.11: ‘Clutch Mute’ system
Ever been the last man standing, with four converging on you and looking to send you six feet under? Your Vandal’s at the ready, eyes are on the prize, and the spike’s ticking away. You’ve got the shot lined up, they’ll never see it coming; then that one guy in voice chat decides he wants to screech down the mic.
Shot lost, round lost – but no more! Players can now mass mute teammates and party members using a simple click of a button. Just jump into ‘Settings,’ then ‘Controls,’ ‘Communication’ to bind mute to whichever key you fancy.
Valorant patch 4.11: Full notes
Below are the full notes for Valorant patch 4.11 courtesy of Riot Games.
SOCIAL UPDATES
- Clutch Mute – You now have the option to mass mute your teammates and/or party members so you can focus during clutch moments!
- Go to Settings (Esc) > Controls > Communication
- Set keybinds for Party and Team Voice Clutch Mute Keys
- Press the keybind while in-game to Toggle “ON” the Party and/or Team Voice Clutch Mute and then again to Toggle “OFF”
- When “ON,” you can toggle the mute any time during your match when you hit the assigned keybind. An icon will appear so you know when it’s enabled.
BUGS
Agents
- Fixed a bug where Skye would sometimes make an unintended pose, seen in third-person, when holding a gun
- Fixed a bug where Jett could reach very faster than intended speeds by using Tailwind in specific locations (aka. “superdash”)
- Fixed a bug where Yoru could use weapons earlier than intended when exiting Dimensional Drift (…again)
- Some of you creative types continue to find new ways to trigger variants of this
bug since the last few patches. Fixing these loopholes is intended to improve
systems that are used by all abilities in the game. Because of this (in addition to
the bad experience of getting shot by invisible Yoru), we are keeping a close eye
on the results of these changes.
- Some of you creative types continue to find new ways to trigger variants of this
- Fixed a bug where Yoru’s mask would flicker while running forward during Dimensional Drift
- Fixed a bug where you would sometimes see the location of enemy Astra stars
- Fixed a bug where you were unable to re-stabilize KAY/O after being themselves resurrected by Sage
- Fixed a bug where the following abilities would sometimes disappear from the minimap:
- Viper’s Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud
- Killjoy’s Nanoswarm
- Cypher’s Cyber Cage
- Fixed a bug where after switching Agents in the range or in custom game, the buy menu would sometimes show invalid items
- Fixed a bug where Chamber’s model would still teleport if killed mid-teleport
- Fixed a bug where Skye’s Seekers and Fade’s Prowler and trails would not navigate down the chute on Breeze
- Fixed Sova’s trick shot VO line so that it plays when he kills an enemy with a 1 or 2 bounce Shock Bolt
- It was never intended for these VO lines to play when destroying an enemy trap. This provided information that wasn’t readily available to Sova and his team through other means. We’ve added this back, but restricted it to play only when Sova kills an enemy player with a bouncing Shock Bolt.
- Fixed a bug where Killjoy’s Alarmbot and Chamber’s Trademark created large white circles on Brimstone’s Sky Smoke targeting map
- Fixed a bug where Chamber’s Rendezvous range indicator does not disappear when far enough away to be off of the minimap