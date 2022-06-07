Valorant patch 4.11 notes: Mass mute system, Yoru & Jett bug fixes

Valorant patch 4.11 isn’t the biggest of updates, but it adds a new mass mute system to ensure no one interrupts your clutches, as well as a host of bug fixes for characters like Yoru, Jett, Chamber, and Skye.

As we continue to see Riot Games’ flagship FPS soar to new heights, the development team behind Valorant are hard at work ensuring that bugs are squashed and standards are met.

Enter Valorant patch 4.11, which does exactly that. Fixing a slew of bugs for Agents like Jett, Yoru, Skye, Killjoy, Chamber, Sova, and KAY/O, it seeks to iron out some in-game wrinkles that were causing some chaos.

Coupled with a new mass mute system that allows you to focus when the game reaches its apex, here’s everything you need to know about Valorant patch 4.11.

Valorant patch 4.11: ‘Clutch Mute’ system

Ever been the last man standing, with four converging on you and looking to send you six feet under? Your Vandal’s at the ready, eyes are on the prize, and the spike’s ticking away. You’ve got the shot lined up, they’ll never see it coming; then that one guy in voice chat decides he wants to screech down the mic.

Shot lost, round lost – but no more! Players can now mass mute teammates and party members using a simple click of a button. Just jump into ‘Settings,’ then ‘Controls,’ ‘Communication’ to bind mute to whichever key you fancy.

Valorant patch 4.11: Full notes

Below are the full notes for Valorant patch 4.11 courtesy of Riot Games.

SOCIAL UPDATES

Clutch Mute – You now have the option to mass mute your teammates and/or party members so you can focus during clutch moments! Go to Settings (Esc) > Controls > Communication Set keybinds for Party and Team Voice Clutch Mute Keys Press the keybind while in-game to Toggle “ON” the Party and/or Team Voice Clutch Mute and then again to Toggle “OFF” When “ON,” you can toggle the mute any time during your match when you hit the assigned keybind. An icon will appear so you know when it’s enabled.



BUGS

Agents