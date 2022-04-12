Valorant patch 4.07 notes: Bulldog & Stinger changes, new servers, store updates

Valorant patch 4.07 is here, accompanied by new Latin American servers, store changes, and adjustments to the Bulldog, Stinger, and ability-based weapons.

As Riot continue to churn out gameplay-based updates during Valorant Episode 4 Act 2, there’s a whole collection of changes accompanying patch 4.07.

First and foremost, a host of new servers have been added to the Latin American region to help curb issues with latency. Secondly, in-store delays when purchasing VP mean that you’ll be able to splash the cash faster than ever before on those highly coveted skins (although, we’re not sure if our wallet thinks that’s a good thing).

Finally, some changes to the Bulldog, Stinger, and any ability-based weapons. With some changes to the ADS on both guns, as well as a different input queue for Chamber’s guns and Jett, Neon, and Raze’s ults, these little changes will make all the difference in-game.

Valorant patch 4.07: Weapons & ability changes

Coming into 4.07, the Bulldog and Stinger will have a slight delay when raising and lowering the weapon to ADS. This means that you’ll no longer be able to capitalize on the burst mode’s accuracy improvements before your weapon is raised.

Additionally, weapon abilities (such as Raze’s Showstopper or Jett’s Blade Storm) can now be queued to occur after the action that your character is already performing. So, if you’re popping heads with Jett on the Vandal, you’ll need to wait until your final shot goes off before your Blade Storm activates.

Valorant patch 4.07 notes

Below are the full patch notes for Valorant patch 4.07, courtesy of Riot Games.

SERVER UPDATES

Added a new set of servers in Latin America, which should help with latency in that region Scheduled to turn on not long after 4.07 is live!



WEAPON UPDATES

Bulldog and Stinger now delay firing inputs while bringing up the weapon to aim down sights (ADS) Prevents you from getting burst mode accuracy improvements before they finish raising your weapon. Adds a slight cost to the decision to switch to burst firing mid-combat. You can still begin firing immediately while switching back to full auto/hip fire mode.



Ability-based weapons* can now also be input-queued to equip after the current action *This includes: Chamber guns and ultimates for Neon, Jett, and Raze



STORE UPDATES

Load times for the VP purchase page should now load in a matter of seconds (previously, it would take more than thirty seconds in some instances)

SOCIAL UPDATES

Added new detections for different AFK-like behaviors in rotating game modes

BUGS

Agents

Fixed a bug where Yoru could use a weapon immediately at the end of his ultimate by exploiting an unwanted interaction with ropes

Fixed a bug where it was possible to defuse the Spike while channeling abilities

Skye’s Seekers can once again break through the destructible doors on Ascent

Social

Fixed a bug where comms-restricted players could not listen to team voice chat

Fixed a bug where players were not always immediately removed from the game after being banned

Competitive

Fixed a bug that was causing performance bonuses to show at incorrect times

Gameplay Systems