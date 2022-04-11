Valorant player known for iconic ‘Revive me Jett’ meme dies age 21

Filipino Valorant player Lance Arcilla, best known for the now-iconic ‘Revive me Jett’ meme, has died, aged 21.

Valorant’s fanbase have come up with dozens of memes about different aspects of the game, but the brainchild behind the now iconic ‘revive me Jett’ meme has sadly passed away.

One of the title’s most popular memes, ‘Revive me Jett’ spawned from a video where one player asked the Duelist to resurrect them when the character has no healing capabilities whatsoever. With Arcilla’s passing, there has been an outpouring of support from the Valorant community.

Valorant fan behind ‘revive me Jett’ passes away

In a now-deleted Facebook post on a Filipino Valorant group, a friend of Arcilla left a touching memorial to his comrade.

Translated roughly as “you literally did in real life of your legendary line, ‘Jett, revive me!’ We can’t handle that in real life, Lance Arcilla,” the announcement has been met with swathes of support from the game’s fanbase.

Arcilla’s mother confirmed the news on Facebook, writing “Thank you anak for the 21 years of wonderful memories. You have always been a treasure to us and will always be.”

“Riot Games definitely need to add this guy on a picture frame on some map,” suggests one player, while another noted, “maybe give Omen (the character he was playing) this voice line in the game.”

Another fan playfully proposes “on April Fool’s day they can make it so Jett ult can only revive Omen,” with a final response reading “Riot can just add another spray in honor of him in the next battle pass and a small portion of the proceeds will go to his family.”

If there’s one thing that Valorant has become synonymous with during its almost two-year existence, it’s memes.

From Sykkuno’s now iconic ‘Lobster‘ spray, to swathes of battle pass content revolving around some of the game’s funniest moments (and sometimes real life ones), Riot Games have won fans over by not taking themselves too seriously.

Lance has etched himself into history as a Valorant icon; with his innocent mistake bringing joy to players across the globe. So, next time you’re in-game, be sure to equip the ‘revive me Jett’ spray to show him out in style.