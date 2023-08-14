Valorant leaker suggests film based on the game is releasing in 2025

A Valorant leaker has suggested that a film based on the game, akin to LoL’s Arcane, is releasing in 2025 and is being developed by Tencent.

When Riot Games released Arcane, a TV series based on their wildly popular MOBA League of Legends, it became a smash hit as it brought new eyes to League of Legends and Riot Games at large.

There have been questions if Riot would be doing it again, creating a TV show or film based on its other stories in LoL or for their new IP, Valorant, as Arcane was confirmed for a second season.

Now, it seems there may be a film in the works based on Valorant after all. At least, that’s if a leaker is correct.

According to a Valorant leaker, Kingdom Laboratories, which is named after an in-game company, they claimed a film based on the game is releasing in 2025, linking to a YouTube livestream that would air on October 13, 2024 with a supposed thumbnail for the trailer.

It is unclear what the linked YouTube livestream will reveal, if the countdown actually remains in place for the next year and chance. However, it could be a trailer of some sort for the supposed film.

Additionally, the leaker claimed that the film will be made by Tencent and it is currently in production. Saying that it was different from Arcane and it would be similar to the cinematic which was released to celebrate the Chinese launch of Valorant.

Riot Games is owned by Tencent, of which the parent company has its own separate animation and comics division dedicated to creating and distributing animes, mangas, and light novels in China. However, it is unclear what studio will be working on the supposed film.

This is a stark departure from the creation of Arcane which was developed by French studio Riot now owns, Fortiche.

Already released Valorant cinematics have historically been worked on by various Western studios. Riot has yet to publicly confirm or deny the leaks of a possible film.