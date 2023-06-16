Valorant fans shook by Valorant Champions 2023 ticket prices

Riot Games has unveiled ticket prices for Valorant Champions 2023 – and the high price tag for some seats has left the Valorant community shook.

Tickets for the world championship of Valorant, Valorant Champions, are going on sale on June 29, Riot Games has announced. The Los Angeles tournament is set to have the best teams from around the world battle in the Shrine Auditorium and, eventually, the Kia Forum for the final matches.

The announcement also revealed the ticket prices for Valorant Champions, which for some fans are incredibly pricey.

“Are y’all out of your damn minds?” One Twitter user said in response to the ticket pricing.

“These ticket prices are mad. RIP my bank account,” another said.

Fans surprised by Valorant Champions ticket prices

Tickets to watch teams play during the group stage, and most of the playoff stage, at the Shrine Auditorium, are priced relatively reasonably at $40-$60 depending on the tier and what day fans want to come to watch.

For the final matches held in the KIA Forum, however, the ticket prices jump exponentially higher depending on the tier. The highest tier ticket for the grand final of the event costs $240, while the lowest will be $40.

The different tier of pricing is not explained in the Riot Games announcement, but it can be assumed that the higher the tier, the closer viewers will be to the stage. While some of the higher-tier tickets may be too expensive for fans, the $60 and $40 tickets should be affordable enough to get many community members into the event even at a distance.

These prices are in stark contrast to Valorant Champions 2022 which was held in Istanbul, Turkey. Thanks to the country’s high inflation, tickets throughout the event from the group stage to the grand final cost less than $13.

Valorant Champions 2023 is still months away at this point and the top teams going to the event are currently competing at VCT Masters Tokyo for a shot at an international trophy and better seeding for the final VCT tournament.