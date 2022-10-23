Valorant devs add touching in-game tribute for young player who passed away

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

Riot Games have paid tribute to a young Valorant player who passed away from cancer earlier this year, releasing a gun buddy dedicated to the fan.

As always, the new Valorant Epiosde 5 Act 3 battle pass brought a ton of new cosmetics for players to unlock. While it may not be evident, one gun buddy has a very special meaning behind it.

The developers revealed in a blog post that the new Corbin’s Light gun buddy is actually dedicated to a young Valorant fan who passed away from cancer this year.

The teenager submitted a request to work with Riot through the Make-A-Wish Foundation before passing away just a few days later. Corbin’s family shared his wish on social media, which caught the attention of Riot.

Corbin’s older brother was then contacted by the Valorant designers, who passed the ideas his younger brother had to the devs.

“Corbin’s Light holds deep personal meaning. It was made for one of our players who sadly passed away during his battle with cancer,” said Associate Integration Artist, Catalina Faerman.

“The Make-a-Wish Foundation named a star after Corbin,” she continued, “so we decided to honor him by creating a Gun Buddy inspired by his star, and additional design notes from his brother. We chose blue for the crystal as it was Corbin’s favorite color, and I added the coordinates to the Make-a-Wish star as an engraving on the frame.”

The Corbin’s Light gun buddy is part of the Epiosde 5 Act 3 battle pass.

The Corbin’s Light Gun Buddy is part of the free battle pass and can be unlocked by all players after reaching tier 30.

Additionally, Riot has pledged to donate to the C-Squad Foundation, a charity that was started in Corbin’s honor before he passed through Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

Riot will run the Valorant Give Back // 2022 Bundle from November 16-30, where 50% of proceeds from weapon skins and 100% from accessories will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.